Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €55.50 ($56.63) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.91 and its 200 day moving average is €66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €53.45 ($54.54) and a fifty-two week high of €92.90 ($94.80).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

