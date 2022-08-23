GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.36. GH Research shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.