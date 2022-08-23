GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.36. GH Research shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.
GHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
