GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GFS opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

