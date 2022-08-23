goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.86.

Several brokerages have commented on EHMEF. TD Securities raised their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. goeasy has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.