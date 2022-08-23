Golden Doge (GDOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,915.00

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $812,334.56 and approximately $51,915.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Golden Doge

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

