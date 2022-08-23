governance ZIL One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,731.00 (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One governance ZIL coin can now be bought for approximately $13.56 or 0.00063460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $11,731.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

governance ZIL Coin Profile

The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy governance ZIL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

