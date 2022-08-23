Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €13.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Grand City Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €12.38 ($12.63) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($20.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.48 and its 200 day moving average is €16.35.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

