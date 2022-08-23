Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Acquires C$24,942.38 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,942.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,601 shares in the company, valued at C$6,610,194.82.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 150 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$84.38 per share, with a total value of C$12,657.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.