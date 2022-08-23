Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Acquires C$24,942.38 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,942.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,601 shares in the company, valued at C$6,610,194.82.
Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 150 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$84.38 per share, with a total value of C$12,657.00.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Read More
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.