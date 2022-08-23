Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $275.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00265211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001045 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

