Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $23.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00267036 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

