Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

