Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.30

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.30 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 860801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNC. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.21. The company has a market cap of £454.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,852.00.

Insider Activity

About Greencore Group

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Articles

