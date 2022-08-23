Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNCGY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More

