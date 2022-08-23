Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

