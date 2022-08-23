Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 281.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yandex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 1,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 473,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yandex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Yandex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of Yandex stock remained flat at $18.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

