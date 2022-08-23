Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tilray worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tilray by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tilray by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 133,843 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilray Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

TLRY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 474,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,527,082. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

