Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.