Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,416. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.