Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,416. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.
About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.