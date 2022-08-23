Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 446.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after buying an additional 1,246,560 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 28,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,889. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

