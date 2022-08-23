Grin Reaches Market Cap of $5.84 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.84 million and $85,973.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.98 or 0.07618759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00158444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00717981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00609190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.