Guider (GDR) Market Capitalization Tops $3,691.21

Guider (GDR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $3,691.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.