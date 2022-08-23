GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,461.00

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $114,461.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002582 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000205 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.