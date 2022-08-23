Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

