Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $287,028,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

PCAR opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

