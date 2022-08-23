Handshake Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and approximately $70,214.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.53 or 0.07684897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00158948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00265510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00716257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00623072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 522,190,210 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.