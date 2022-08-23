Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Holdings Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,066 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.82% of Harmonic worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $14,264,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,473,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 6,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.