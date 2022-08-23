Hathor (HTR) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Hathor (HTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Hathor has a total market cap of $33.14 million and $523,262.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 911,364,176 coins and its circulating supply is 235,419,176 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

