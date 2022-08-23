Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 23,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,928,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 908,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

