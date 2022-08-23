Hibiki Finance Price Reaches $0.0848 on Exchanges (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Hibiki Finance has a market cap of $785,973.89 and approximately $9,452.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
