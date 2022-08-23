Hive Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.68 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Hive has a total market cap of $239.38 million and $9.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003500 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000675 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 434,778,178 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

