Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $190.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

