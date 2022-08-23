Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Increased to $25.50 by Analysts at Stephens

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens to $25.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

HBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,543. The stock has a market cap of $863.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

