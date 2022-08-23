HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

HP Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that HP will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

