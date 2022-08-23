H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE HRB opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

