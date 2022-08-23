Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,909.00

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $866,810.08 and $22,909.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00080361 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

