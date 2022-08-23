Hyperion Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $41.37 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

