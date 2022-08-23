i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of i3 Verticals worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIIV opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

