i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

IIIV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 160,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

