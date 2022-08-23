Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

ICHR stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 490.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ichor by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ichor by 32.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

