IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading 0.6% Higher

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.25. 1,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

IHI Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

