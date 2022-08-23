ImageCoin (IMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,524.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $26,641.48 and $1,524.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00236855 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,014,873 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.