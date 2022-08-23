Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Acquires $329,636.05 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $290,980.80.

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,111. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $187.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Immersion by 43.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

