Insider Buying: Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $260,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Creative Realities Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CREX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 3.12.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

