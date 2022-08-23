Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Buys 34,866 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).
HSBC Trading Down 1.3 %
HSBA stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 531.30 ($6.42). The stock had a trading volume of 13,982,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,702,697. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of £106.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 532.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.69.
HSBC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
