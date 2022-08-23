Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Buys 34,866 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Trading Down 1.3 %

HSBA stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 531.30 ($6.42). The stock had a trading volume of 13,982,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,702,697. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of £106.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 532.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.69.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About HSBC

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

