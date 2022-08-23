Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells 28,971 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 277,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
