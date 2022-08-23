Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells 28,971 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 277,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

