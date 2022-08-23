Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.84. 23,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.