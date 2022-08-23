Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,994,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,442 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $263,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 54,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,384. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

