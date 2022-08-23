Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $50.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00029800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00778961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,346,048 coins and its circulating supply is 255,357,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

