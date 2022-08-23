Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $50.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00029800 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00778961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,346,048 coins and its circulating supply is 255,357,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
