Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 10,996 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 246,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,906,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.