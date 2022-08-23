Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 879 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 23,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,676. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.